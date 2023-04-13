Which institution holds the most shares in Black Knight Inc. (BKI)

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) is -10.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.85 and a high of $79.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BKI stock was last observed hovering at around $56.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.41% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.0% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 2.84% higher than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.38, the stock is -1.51% and -6.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing -2.48% at the moment leaves the stock -10.89% off its SMA200. BKI registered -18.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.59.

The stock witnessed a -0.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.56%, and is -3.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 1.63% over the month.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) has around 6100 employees, a market worth around $8.54B and $1.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.02 and Fwd P/E is 21.29. Profit margin for the company is 29.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.85% and -30.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Black Knight Inc. (BKI) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 117.90% this year

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.40M, and float is at 150.82M with Short Float at 2.69%.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Black Knight Inc. (BKI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE) that is -26.49% lower over the past 12 months. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) is -21.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.