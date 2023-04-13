Which institution holds the most shares in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG)

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: BNRG) is 33.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $17.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BNRG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52%.

Currently trading at $1.83, the stock is 45.63% and 26.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.35 million and changing -22.13% at the moment leaves the stock -28.53% off its SMA200. BNRG registered a loss of -51.07% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.92.

The stock witnessed a 37.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.82%, and is 84.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 62.48% over the week and 19.43% over the month.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $32.45M and $1.52M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 112.69% and -89.44% from its 52-week high.

The shares outstanding are 17.73M, and float is at 4.93M with Short Float at 0.03%.