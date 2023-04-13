Which institution holds the most shares in Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR)

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) is 116.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.57 and a high of $5.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DNMR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 3.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.87, the stock is 32.99% and 50.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.68 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 23.64% off its SMA200. DNMR registered -26.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 54.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.23.

The stock witnessed a 73.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 102.62%, and is -11.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.98% over the week and 12.54% over the month.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) has around 271 employees, a market worth around $377.02M and $53.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 146.50% and -34.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.20%).

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Danimer Scientific Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -175.30% this year

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.94M, and float is at 90.45M with Short Float at 18.48%.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tuten Scott, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Tuten Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $2.10 per share for a total of $20999.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Danimer Scientific Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Tuten Scott (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $2.21 per share for $22105.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the DNMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, Tuten Scott (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.14 for $21394.0. The insider now directly holds 395,210 shares of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR).