Which institution holds the most shares in Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH)

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) is 80.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.29 and a high of $38.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OSH stock was last observed hovering at around $38.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.38% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -85.0% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.85, the stock is 5.06% and 10.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.87 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 45.60% off its SMA200. OSH registered 53.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$21.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.04%, and is 0.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.12% over the week and 0.80% over the month.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $9.49B and $2.16B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 192.33% and -0.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.30%).

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oak Street Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.00% this year

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 231.92M, and float is at 220.32M with Short Float at 10.82%.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COOK TIMOTHY M, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that COOK TIMOTHY M sold 5,978 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 10 at a price of $38.82 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.46 million shares.

Oak Street Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 10 that PRICE GEOFFREY M (Chief Innovation Officer) sold a total of 4,517 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 10 and was made at $38.82 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.88 million shares of the OSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 10, GUENTHNER ROBERT (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 3,169 shares at an average price of $38.82 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 489,270 shares of Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH).