Which institution holds the most shares in The Cigna Group (CI)

The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is -21.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $240.11 and a high of $340.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CI stock was last observed hovering at around $266.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.71%.

Currently trading at $260.77, the stock is -1.30% and -7.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.29 million and changing -2.14% at the moment leaves the stock -11.48% off its SMA200. CI registered 1.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.58.

The stock witnessed a -4.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.16%, and is 1.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

The Cigna Group (CI) has around 71300 employees, a market worth around $77.63B and $180.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.20 and Fwd P/E is 9.23. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.60% and -23.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

The Cigna Group (CI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Cigna Group (CI) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 35.40% this year

The Cigna Group (CI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 300.88M, and float is at 293.81M with Short Float at 0.94%.

The Cigna Group (CI) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at The Cigna Group (CI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Neville Everett, the company’s EVP, Solutions & Corp Devt. SEC filings show that Neville Everett sold 2,982 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $271.67 per share for a total of $0.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5403.0 shares.

The Cigna Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that ZARCONE DONNA F (Director) sold a total of 2,088 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $271.67 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25550.0 shares of the CI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Triplett Michael W (President, U.S. Commercial) disposed off 1,731 shares at an average price of $271.67 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 30,235 shares of The Cigna Group (CI).

The Cigna Group (CI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading -4.54% down over the past 12 months and CVS Health Corporation (CVS) that is -29.73% lower over the same period. Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) is -5.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.