Which institution holds the most shares in The Macerich Company (MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) is -11.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.38 and a high of $14.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.89% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -24.0% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.92, the stock is -0.06% and -14.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.6 million and changing -3.41% at the moment leaves the stock -8.66% off its SMA200. MAC registered -29.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.36.

The stock witnessed a -4.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.29%, and is -4.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 4.35% over the month.

The Macerich Company (MAC) has around 650 employees, a market worth around $2.16B and $859.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.50% and -32.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

The Macerich Company (MAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Macerich Company (MAC) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Macerich Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -559.70% this year

The Macerich Company (MAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 215.18M, and float is at 206.00M with Short Float at 6.64%.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at The Macerich Company (MAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zecchini Christopher J, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Zecchini Christopher J sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $12.65 per share for a total of $25302.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7458.0 shares.

The Macerich Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 26 that Volk Kenneth (EVP, Business Development) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 26 and was made at $7.58 per share for $75750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46924.0 shares of the MAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 26, Kingsmore Scott W (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $7.54 for $30180.0. The insider now directly holds 36,310 shares of The Macerich Company (MAC).

The Macerich Company (MAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) that is trading -57.96% down over the past 12 months.