Which Institutions Own Shares In Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD)?

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) is 11.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.16 and a high of $105.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHD stock was last observed hovering at around $90.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.46% off the consensus price target high of $97.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -19.68% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $89.76, the stock is 3.13% and 5.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 8.61% off its SMA200. CHD registered -13.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.47.

The stock witnessed a 6.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.42%, and is 1.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.11% over the week and 1.38% over the month.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) has around 5250 employees, a market worth around $21.69B and $5.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.46 and Fwd P/E is 27.04. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.94% and -14.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.30% this year

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 246.00M, and float is at 243.43M with Short Float at 1.83%.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamu, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamu sold 17,544 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $84.00 per share for a total of $1.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33835.0 shares.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Wood Paul Richard (EVP Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 48,262 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $83.37 per share for $4.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 120.0 shares of the CHD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Price Penry W (Director) disposed off 17,544 shares at an average price of $83.90 for $1.47 million. The insider now directly holds 24,311 shares of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD).

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading -5.64% down over the past 12 months. Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is -10.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.