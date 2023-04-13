Which Institutions Own Shares In FinVolution Group (FINV)?

FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) is -23.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.40 and a high of $5.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FINV stock was last observed hovering at around $4.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $42.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.83% off the consensus price target high of $46.27 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 89.22% higher than the price target low of $35.05 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.78, the stock is -6.03% and -21.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -5.74% at the moment leaves the stock -20.20% off its SMA200. FINV registered -3.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.06.

The stock witnessed a -16.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.02%, and is -6.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 5.34% over the month.

FinVolution Group (FINV) has around 4259 employees, a market worth around $1.07B and $1.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.36 and Fwd P/E is 2.59. Profit margin for the company is 20.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.18% and -36.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

FinVolution Group (FINV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FinVolution Group (FINV) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FinVolution Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.90% this year

FinVolution Group (FINV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 283.93M, and float is at 133.73M with Short Float at 0.64%.