Which Institutions Own Shares In Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP)?

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) is -53.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.33 and a high of $5.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $1.28, the stock is -21.04% and -42.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -3.76% at the moment leaves the stock -55.08% off its SMA200. FSP registered -76.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.20.

The stock witnessed a -31.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.29%, and is -15.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.03% over the week and 7.12% over the month.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $134.94M and $165.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 116.36. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -3.76% and -77.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.10%).

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -98.80% this year

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.24M, and float is at 92.49M with Short Float at 5.12%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HANSEN BRIAN N, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HANSEN BRIAN N bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $2.08 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.82 million shares.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that MCGILLICUDDY DENNIS J (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $2.13 per share for $53250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.45 million shares of the FSP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, MCGILLICUDDY DENNIS J (Director) acquired 150,000 shares at an average price of $2.18 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 3,421,136 shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP).

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading -7.13% down over the past 12 months and LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) that is -27.02% lower over the same period. Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is -46.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.