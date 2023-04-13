Who are the Institutional Holders in AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD)?

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is -23.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.60 and a high of $2555.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HKD stock was last observed hovering at around $8.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.88%.

Currently trading at $7.62, the stock is 5.18% and -6.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.58 million and changing -10.35% at the moment leaves the stock -89.12% off its SMA200. HKD registered a loss of -74.95% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.87.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.43%, and is 13.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.73% over the week and 8.36% over the month.

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $1.41B and $204.86M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.10. Distance from 52-week low is 15.45% and -99.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.50% this year

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 179.79M, and float is at 23.32M with Short Float at 5.27%.