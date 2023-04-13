Who are the Institutional Holders in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR)?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) is -10.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.67 and a high of $10.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EBR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $11.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.18% off the consensus price target high of $14.01 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 26.45% higher than the price target low of $9.68 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.12, the stock is 12.45% and 6.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.3 million and changing 3.79% at the moment leaves the stock -12.23% off its SMA200. EBR registered -20.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.16.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 17.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.76%, and is 8.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) has around 9670 employees, a market worth around $16.56B and $34.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.96 and Fwd P/E is 7.91. Distance from 52-week low is 25.57% and -31.44% from its 52-week high.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.70% this year

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.02B, and float is at 2.02B with Short Float at 0.12%.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -8.71% down over the past 12 months and Alcoa Corporation (AA) that is -52.89% lower over the same period. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is -22.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.