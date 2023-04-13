Who are the Institutional Holders in Minim Inc. (MINM)?

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) is -38.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.08 and a high of $0.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MINM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $0.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.57% off the consensus price target high of $0.35 offered by analysts, but current levels are 68.57% higher than the price target low of $0.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.11, the stock is -0.73% and -32.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing -8.08% at the moment leaves the stock -52.43% off its SMA200. MINM registered -83.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.80.

The stock witnessed a -14.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.49%, and is 30.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.11% over the week and 22.33% over the month.

Minim Inc. (MINM) has around 83 employees, a market worth around $5.15M and $50.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.98% and -84.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.50%).

Minim Inc. (MINM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 63.70% this year

Minim Inc. (MINM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.53M, and float is at 24.27M with Short Float at 0.74%.

Minim Inc. (MINM) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Minim Inc. (MINM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.

Minim Inc. (MINM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) that is trading 21.22% up over the past 12 months and Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) that is -32.10% lower over the same period.