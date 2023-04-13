Who are the Institutional Holders in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)?

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) is 10.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.12 and a high of $15.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ORCC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.13% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -6.5% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.78, the stock is 2.61% and -0.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing 1.35% at the moment leaves the stock 2.44% off its SMA200. ORCC registered -14.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.01%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.47%, and is 2.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 10.79 and Fwd P/E is 7.59. Profit margin for the company is 38.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.27% and -16.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.70% this year

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 393.72M, and float is at 384.46M with Short Float at 2.42%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Maged Alexis, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that Maged Alexis bought 29,595 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $13.01 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48435.0 shares.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Maged Alexis (Vice President) bought a total of 3,840 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $12.98 per share for $49829.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38840.0 shares of the ORCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Weiler Melissa (Director) acquired 8,000 shares at an average price of $12.63 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 28,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC).