Who is the Top Investor In Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)?

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) is -32.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.58 and a high of $134.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASND stock was last observed hovering at around $80.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.78% off its average median price target of $131.62 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.14% off the consensus price target high of $178.71 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -8.59% lower than the price target low of $75.48 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.96, the stock is -16.24% and -23.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 2.23% at the moment leaves the stock -23.34% off its SMA200. ASND registered -26.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $86.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.64.

The stock witnessed a -23.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.21%, and is 14.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.14% over the week and 5.07% over the month.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) has around 797 employees, a market worth around $4.59B and $55.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 33.11% and -39.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-73.50%).

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.50% this year

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.15M, and float is at 57.11M with Short Float at 5.72%.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agenus Inc. (AGEN) that is trading -45.19% down over the past 12 months and Affimed N.V. (AFMD) that is -84.83% lower over the same period. Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is -1.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.