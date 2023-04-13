Who is the Top Investor In Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO)?

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is 0.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.71 and a high of $46.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GO stock was last observed hovering at around $29.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.89% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -17.76% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.44, the stock is 5.72% and 3.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -0.94% at the moment leaves the stock -12.68% off its SMA200. GO registered -17.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.35.

The stock witnessed a 8.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.67%, and is 5.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) has around 864 employees, a market worth around $2.87B and $3.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.36 and Fwd P/E is 26.43. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.51% and -36.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.60% this year

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.49M, and float is at 88.83M with Short Float at 10.79%.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Herman Thomas F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Herman Thomas F sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 11 at a price of $29.00 per share for a total of $58000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31400.0 shares.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Ragatz Erik D. (Director) bought a total of 689 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $26.70 per share for $18396.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the GO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Ragatz Erik D. (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $27.25 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 259,096 shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO).