Who is the Top Investor In Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ)?

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) is -25.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.89 and a high of $6.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INVZ stock was last observed hovering at around $3.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.46% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 34.89% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.93, the stock is -14.64% and -29.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -3.93% at the moment leaves the stock -36.27% off its SMA200. INVZ registered -12.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.16.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -25.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.30%, and is -5.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.10% over the week and 6.45% over the month.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) has around 468 employees, a market worth around $407.30M and $6.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1.38% and -52.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.60%).

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Analyst Forecasts

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.50% this year

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 136.08M, and float is at 126.24M with Short Float at 5.08%.