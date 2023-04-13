Who is the Top Investor In Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)?

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) is -32.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $10.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DCFC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.44% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 62.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.13, the stock is -1.63% and -20.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing 1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -65.11% off its SMA200. DCFC registered -87.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.09.

The stock witnessed a 3.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.65%, and is -5.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.26% over the week and 11.27% over the month.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has around 466 employees, a market worth around $177.42M and $101.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.00% and -89.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-208.10%).

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tritium DCFC Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.20% this year

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.38M, and float is at 77.33M with Short Float at 5.54%.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.