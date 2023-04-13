Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) is 2.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.58 and a high of $176.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WSM stock was last observed hovering at around $119.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.52% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.23% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -20.39% lower than the price target low of $98.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $117.98, the stock is -0.89% and -5.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing -1.27% at the moment leaves the stock -8.18% off its SMA200. WSM registered -19.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.25.

The stock witnessed a -0.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.15%, and is -0.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) has around 12500 employees, a market worth around $7.87B and $8.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.20 and Fwd P/E is 8.14. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.14% and -33.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (66.20%).

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 10.70% this year

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.35M, and float is at 65.77M with Short Float at 13.69%.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Benson Marta, the company’s PRESIDENT POTTERY BARN BRAND. SEC filings show that Benson Marta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $114.88 per share for a total of $1.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33477.0 shares.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that ALBER LAURA (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $150.43 per share for $3.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.5 million shares of the WSM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, Benson Marta (PRESIDENT POTTERY BARN BRAND) disposed off 12,000 shares at an average price of $148.69 for $1.78 million. The insider now directly holds 43,477 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM).

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) that is trading -18.45% down over the past 12 months and Target Corporation (TGT) that is -29.93% lower over the same period. Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is -21.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.