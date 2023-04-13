Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Volatility At 6.61%, Should You Add A Position?

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is -12.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $2.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YSG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $10.07 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.5% off the consensus price target high of $12.19 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 85.9% higher than the price target low of $9.08 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.28, the stock is -11.94% and -11.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing -5.88% at the moment leaves the stock -4.55% off its SMA200. YSG registered 70.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.39.

The stock witnessed a -9.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.50%, and is -14.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.61% over the week and 5.87% over the month.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has around 3497 employees, a market worth around $705.69M and $614.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 64.00. Distance from 52-week low is 229.98% and -41.82% from its 52-week high.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yatsen Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.60% this year

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 559.06M, and float is at 361.31M with Short Float at 1.93%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading -5.64% down over the past 12 months and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) that is 19.54% higher over the same period.