4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Volatility At 9.23%, Should You Add A Position?

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) is -24.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.32 and a high of $26.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FDMT stock was last observed hovering at around $15.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.69% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.93% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -29.62% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.85, the stock is -0.52% and -8.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing 11.15% at the moment leaves the stock 16.19% off its SMA200. FDMT registered 24.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 127.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $97.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.89.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -8.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.01%, and is 4.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.23% over the week and 8.67% over the month.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) has around 140 employees, a market worth around $559.59M and $3.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 216.73% and -36.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.60%).

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.20% this year

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.49M, and float is at 28.66M with Short Float at 10.87%.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bizily Scott, the company’s Chief Legal and HR Officer. SEC filings show that Bizily Scott sold 2,248 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $19.30 per share for a total of $43386.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2109.0 shares.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Kirn David (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 16,449 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $20.22 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.86 million shares of the FDMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, Kirn David (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 17,997 shares at an average price of $20.96 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 1,875,602 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT).

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -23.10% down over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is -41.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.