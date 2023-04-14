A peek at Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR): Who has invested in It?

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) is 5.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.69 and a high of $7.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BSBR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $5.61, the stock is 9.52% and 5.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 3.78% off its SMA200. BSBR registered -23.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.07%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.45%, and is 7.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) has around 52603 employees, a market worth around $21.15B and $22.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.69 and Fwd P/E is 6.84. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.70% and -24.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) is a “Underweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.60% this year

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.42B, and float is at 3.27B with Short Float at 0.18%.