A peek at Genuine Parts Company (GPC): Who has invested in It?

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is -5.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $125.55 and a high of $187.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPC stock was last observed hovering at around $166.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.39% off its average median price target of $176.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.89% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -4.61% lower than the price target low of $157.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $164.23, the stock is 0.65% and -2.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -1.43% at the moment leaves the stock 0.23% off its SMA200. GPC registered 25.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.44.

The stock witnessed a 0.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.91%, and is 1.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) has around 58000 employees, a market worth around $23.11B and $22.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.76 and Fwd P/E is 17.07. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.81% and -12.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genuine Parts Company (GPC) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genuine Parts Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.30% this year

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.04M, and float is at 137.98M with Short Float at 2.05%.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Genuine Parts Company (GPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Donahue Paul D, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Donahue Paul D bought 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $156.08 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59727.0 shares.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aptiv PLC (APTV) that is trading -2.01% down over the past 12 months and Cummins Inc. (CMI) that is 19.77% higher over the same period. Mistras Group Inc. (MG) is 25.04% up on the 1-year trading charts.