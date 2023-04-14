A peek at NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP): Who has invested in It?

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) is -10.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.50 and a high of $86.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEP stock was last observed hovering at around $62.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.57% off the consensus price target high of $94.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 13.28% higher than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.44, the stock is 1.98% and -5.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -15.82% off its SMA200. NEP registered -21.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.40.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.90%, and is 0.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 11.07 and Fwd P/E is 23.18. Profit margin for the company is 39.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.59% and -27.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NextEra Energy Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 217.40% this year

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.70M, and float is at 81.33M with Short Float at 5.19%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) that is 6.83% higher over the past 12 months.