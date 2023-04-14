A peek at Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK): Who has invested in It?

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is 7.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $190.08 and a high of $309.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ROK stock was last observed hovering at around $281.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.01% off its average median price target of $285.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.23% off the consensus price target high of $336.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -39.06% lower than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $278.11, the stock is -0.67% and -3.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock 8.82% off its SMA200. ROK registered 4.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.09.

The stock witnessed a -5.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.71%, and is 1.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) has around 26000 employees, a market worth around $32.04B and $7.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.13 and Fwd P/E is 22.54. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.31% and -10.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rockwell Automation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.20% this year

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.80M, and float is at 114.65M with Short Float at 2.44%.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Insider Activity

A total of 123 insider transactions have happened at Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 75 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gangestad Nicholas C, the company’s Sr. VP and CFO. SEC filings show that Gangestad Nicholas C sold 1,975 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $294.25 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7757.0 shares.

Rockwell Automation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Woods Isaac (Vice President and Treasurer) sold a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $294.33 per share for $29433.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 452.0 shares of the ROK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, House Rebecca W (SVP, CLO and Secretary) disposed off 3,178 shares at an average price of $287.80 for $0.91 million. The insider now directly holds 6,989 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK).

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading 3.50% up over the past 12 months. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is 1.94% up on the 1-year trading charts.