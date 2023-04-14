A peek at The Hershey Company (HSY): Who has invested in It?

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is 11.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $201.42 and a high of $261.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HSY stock was last observed hovering at around $258.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61%.

Currently trading at $258.00, the stock is 2.58% and 6.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing -0.24% at the moment leaves the stock 11.89% off its SMA200. HSY registered 15.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.64.

The stock witnessed a 6.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.86%, and is -0.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.97% over the week and 1.16% over the month.

The Hershey Company (HSY) has around 18075 employees, a market worth around $52.55B and $10.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.41 and Fwd P/E is 25.61. Profit margin for the company is 15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.09% and -1.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.30%).

The Hershey Company (HSY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 44.60% this year

The Hershey Company (HSY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 205.29M, and float is at 146.48M with Short Float at 2.40%.

The Hershey Company (HSY) Insider Activity

A total of 164 insider transactions have happened at The Hershey Company (HSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 128 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Arway Pamela M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Arway Pamela M sold 188 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 10 at a price of $259.20 per share for a total of $48730.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15543.0 shares.

The Hershey Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 10 that Reiman Jason (SVP Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold a total of 150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 10 and was made at $259.20 per share for $38880.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15875.0 shares of the HSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28, Grover Rohit (President, International) disposed off 3,210 shares at an average price of $252.00 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 18,999 shares of The Hershey Company (HSY).

The Hershey Company (HSY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 6.83% higher over the past 12 months.