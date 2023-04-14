A peek at Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH): Who has invested in It?

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) is 6.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.53 and a high of $11.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TBPH stock was last observed hovering at around $11.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.32% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -32.33% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.91, the stock is 10.57% and 13.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing 3.39% at the moment leaves the stock 17.26% off its SMA200. TBPH registered 24.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.70.

The stock witnessed a 12.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.73%, and is 7.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) has around 111 employees, a market worth around $765.46M and $51.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 58.17% and 0.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.50%).

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.90% this year

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.33M, and float is at 59.94M with Short Float at 12.05%.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRAHAM RICHARD A, the company’s SVP, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT. SEC filings show that GRAHAM RICHARD A sold 2,323 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $10.32 per share for a total of $23973.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Farnum Rhonda (SVP, COMM & MEDICAL AFFAIRS) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $10.20 per share for $40800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the TBPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, GRAHAM RICHARD A (SVP, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT) disposed off 2,323 shares at an average price of $10.05 for $23346.0. The insider now directly holds 374,140 shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH).

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) that is trading 16.93% up over the past 12 months and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) that is -26.87% lower over the same period. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) is -6.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.