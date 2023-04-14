Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) is 0.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.02 and a high of $153.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WMS stock was last observed hovering at around $80.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16%.

Currently trading at $82.15, the stock is 1.91% and -5.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 1.43% at the moment leaves the stock -20.71% off its SMA200. WMS registered -24.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.99.

The stock witnessed a -1.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.51%, and is 5.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) has around 5635 employees, a market worth around $6.68B and $3.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.80 and Fwd P/E is 15.00. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.50% and -46.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.40%).

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 21.50% this year

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.07M, and float is at 55.48M with Short Float at 9.17%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TALLEY KEVIN C, the company’s EVP and CAO. SEC filings show that TALLEY KEVIN C sold 22,006 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $89.67 per share for a total of $1.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40019.0 shares.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that HARVEY DARIN S. (EVP, Supply Chain & Logistics) sold a total of 614 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $95.59 per share for $58690.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4600.0 shares of the WMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, HARVEY DARIN S. (EVP, Supply Chain & Logistics) disposed off 1,710 shares at an average price of $93.41 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 5,214 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS).

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading -41.00% down over the past 12 months and Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) that is -35.95% lower over the same period. Dover Corporation (DOV) is -1.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.