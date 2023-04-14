Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) is -47.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.94 and a high of $4.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $14.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.54% off the consensus price target high of $14.70 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.54% higher than the price target low of $14.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.95, the stock is -15.89% and -37.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -2.26% at the moment leaves the stock -56.78% off its SMA200. ADN registered -64.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.78.

The stock witnessed a -32.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.97%, and is -11.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.99% over the week and 10.98% over the month.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) has around 175 employees, a market worth around $49.84M and $7.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1.54% and -78.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-130.20%).

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -222.00% this year

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.26M, and float is at 25.07M with Short Float at 10.31%.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times.