Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM) is 320.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $13.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMAM stock was last observed hovering at around $8.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.42% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -59.17% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.55, the stock is 6.33% and 45.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 13.83% at the moment leaves the stock 227.69% off its SMA200. AMAM registered 132.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 768.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.68.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -9.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 330.18%, and is 21.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.11% over the week and 10.77% over the month.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) has around 66 employees, a market worth around $378.37M and $7.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2413.16% and -26.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-66.50%).

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.50% this year

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.59M, and float is at 5.50M with Short Float at 16.17%.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cormorant Asset Management, LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Cormorant Asset Management, LP bought 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $10.15 per share for a total of $5.07 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53.5 million shares.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Cormorant Asset Management, LP (10% Owner) bought a total of 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $10.60 per share for $2.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53.0 million shares of the AMAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Cormorant Asset Management, LP (10% Owner) acquired 250,000 shares at an average price of $9.95 for $2.49 million. The insider now directly holds 52,750,000 shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM).

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -41.00% lower over the past 12 months. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is 5.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.