Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) is -26.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.61 and a high of $12.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AHT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.35% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 45.17% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.29, the stock is 11.36% and -26.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 15.44% at the moment leaves the stock -50.46% off its SMA200. AHT registered -55.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.18.

The stock witnessed a -4.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.30%, and is 20.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.82% over the week and 8.64% over the month.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $110.61M and $1.24B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.05% and -72.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.90% this year

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.38M, and float is at 33.98M with Short Float at 7.69%.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eubanks Deric S, the company’s CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Eubanks Deric S sold 30 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 27 at a price of $4.39 per share for a total of $132.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24895.0 shares.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 27 that Ansell Benjamin J MD (Director) sold a total of 110 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 27 and was made at $7.69 per share for $846.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the AHT stock.