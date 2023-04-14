Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) is -2.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $4.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AUTL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.5% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 31.11% higher than the price target low of $2.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.86, the stock is -1.56% and -4.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 3.33% at the moment leaves the stock -24.72% off its SMA200. AUTL registered -56.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.29.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.20%, and is 2.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.54% over the week and 5.76% over the month.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) has around 399 employees, a market worth around $321.93M and $6.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.25% and -55.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.10%).

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Autolus Therapeutics plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.50% this year

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 173.07M, and float is at 158.45M with Short Float at 1.07%.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Novan Inc. (NOVN) that is trading -59.01% down over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is -7.59% lower over the same period. Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) is 34.55% up on the 1-year trading charts.