Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD) is 6.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.67 and a high of $160.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHRD stock was last observed hovering at around $142.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $179.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.07% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 5.12% higher than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $142.32, the stock is 7.36% and 5.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 7.27% off its SMA200. CHRD registered 17.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.31.

The stock witnessed a 5.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.68%, and is 1.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) has around 531 employees, a market worth around $6.01B and $3.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.99 and Fwd P/E is 4.94. Profit margin for the company is 50.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.71% and -11.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.10%).

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chord Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 384.70% this year

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.57M, and float is at 39.34M with Short Float at 7.03%.

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peterson Lynn A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Peterson Lynn A sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $142.03 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Chord Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Holroyd Samantha (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $142.03 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11490.0 shares of the CHRD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Peterson Lynn A (Director) disposed off 1,952 shares at an average price of $140.13 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 244,098 shares of Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD).