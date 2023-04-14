CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) is -77.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $2.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNEY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is -18.84% and -42.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -3.43% at the moment leaves the stock -87.84% off its SMA200. CNEY registered -89.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -91.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.05.

The stock witnessed a -29.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -82.26%, and is -17.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.26% over the week and 10.00% over the month.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) has around 150 employees, a market worth around $7.85M and $40.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.67. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.71% and -94.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 386.70% this year

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.42M, and float is at 30.00M with Short Float at 0.21%.