Codexis Inc. (CDXS) Volatility At 5.55%, Should You Add A Position?

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) is -4.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.79 and a high of $19.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDXS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.9% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 36.71% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.43, the stock is 10.92% and -7.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing 7.52% at the moment leaves the stock -29.55% off its SMA200. CDXS registered -76.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$9.26.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.75%, and is 12.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.55% over the week and 5.30% over the month.

Codexis Inc. (CDXS) has around 248 employees, a market worth around $282.15M and $138.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.89% and -77.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.30%).

Codexis Inc. (CDXS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Codexis Inc. (CDXS) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Codexis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.00% this year

Codexis Inc. (CDXS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.56M, and float is at 64.01M with Short Float at 7.64%.

Codexis Inc. (CDXS) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Codexis Inc. (CDXS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NICOLS JOHN J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NICOLS JOHN J sold 35,714 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $4.11 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.78 million shares.

Codexis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that NICOLS JOHN J (Director) sold a total of 35,714 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $4.09 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.78 million shares of the CDXS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, DILLY STEPHEN GEORGE () disposed off 26,987 shares at an average price of $4.56 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 380,399 shares of Codexis Inc. (CDXS).

Codexis Inc. (CDXS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Balchem Corporation (BCPC) that is trading -4.32% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -23.10% lower over the same period. Shell plc (SHEL) is 12.20% up on the 1-year trading charts.