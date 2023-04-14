CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Volatility At 3.48%, Should You Add A Position?

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) is -4.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.11 and a high of $41.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CVI stock was last observed hovering at around $31.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.14%.

Currently trading at $30.00, the stock is -3.57% and -5.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -3.66% at the moment leaves the stock -6.86% off its SMA200. CVI registered 32.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.69.

The stock witnessed a 2.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.09%, and is -4.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) has around 1470 employees, a market worth around $3.08B and $10.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.50 and Fwd P/E is 11.06. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.13% and -27.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.30%).

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Analyst Forecasts

CVR Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.90% this year

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.53M, and float is at 100.52M with Short Float at 3.00%.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 19 times.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading 31.94% up over the past 12 months and HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) that is 21.99% higher over the same period. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is 8.24% up on the 1-year trading charts.