E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Volatility At 3.09%, Should You Add A Position?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) is 8.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.89 and a high of $9.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ETWO stock was last observed hovering at around $6.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.26% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -15.27% lower than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.34, the stock is 10.61% and 5.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 2.92% at the moment leaves the stock 0.73% off its SMA200. ETWO registered -20.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$13.33.

The stock witnessed a 14.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.88%, and is 3.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) has around 3682 employees, a market worth around $1.90B and $630.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.56. Profit margin for the company is -50.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.65% and -30.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -240.20% this year

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 302.28M, and float is at 253.33M with Short Float at 6.97%.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Farlekas Michael, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Farlekas Michael sold 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $6.00 per share for a total of $78049.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Farlekas Michael (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $6.04 per share for $78573.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the ETWO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, Farlekas Michael (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 13,000 shares at an average price of $6.55 for $85123.0. The insider now directly holds 243,478 shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO).