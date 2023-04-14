Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) is -2.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.44 and a high of $1.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SOLO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $0.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.67% off the consensus price target high of $0.60 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 1.67% higher than the price target low of $0.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.59, the stock is 9.43% and -19.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 5.36% at the moment leaves the stock -46.15% off its SMA200. SOLO registered -69.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.77.

The stock witnessed a -13.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.58%, and is 14.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.96% over the week and 9.63% over the month.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) has around 216 employees, a market worth around $71.03M and $5.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 34.09% and -70.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.70%).

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.80% this year

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.85M, and float is at 107.52M with Short Float at 9.97%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.