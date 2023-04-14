Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) is -89.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $3.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVLO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is -21.91% and -67.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 5.10% at the moment leaves the stock -89.72% off its SMA200. EVLO registered -94.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -92.62%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.20.

The stock witnessed a -51.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -87.93%, and is -19.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.82% over the week and 19.65% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 12.67% and -94.86% from its 52-week high.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.10% this year

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.09M, and float is at 106.41M with Short Float at 2.79%.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CARRIERE STEPHEN J, the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that CARRIERE STEPHEN J sold 151 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 23 at a price of $1.06 per share for a total of $160.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203.0 shares.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene (10% Owner) bought a total of 27,397,259 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $1.46 per share for $40.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.7 million shares of the EVLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Darzi Lord Ara (Director) acquired 342,465 shares at an average price of $1.46 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 342,465 shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO).