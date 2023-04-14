Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) is -20.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.07 and a high of $59.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GBCI stock was last observed hovering at around $39.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.75% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 8.37% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.40, the stock is -5.13% and -10.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 1.03% at the moment leaves the stock -20.73% off its SMA200. GBCI registered -16.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.36%.

The stock witnessed a -4.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.95%, and is -0.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) has around 3235 employees, a market worth around $4.31B and $829.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.40 and Fwd P/E is 14.19. Profit margin for the company is 36.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.29% and -34.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Glacier Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.50% this year

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.77M, and float is at 110.27M with Short Float at 4.17%.

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COPHER RON J, the company’s EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT/CFO. SEC filings show that COPHER RON J bought 2,578 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $38.74 per share for a total of $99861.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77494.0 shares.

Glacier Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Langel Craig A (CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $40.21 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 86457.0 shares of the GBCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Chesler Randall M (PRESIDENT/CEO) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $39.19 for $97975.0. The insider now directly holds 2,500 shares of Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI).

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is trading -19.60% down over the past 12 months and National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) that is -15.28% lower over the same period. Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) is -57.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.