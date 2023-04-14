Here are the top Institutional holders of Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) shares

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) is 4.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.16 and a high of $19.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49%.

Currently trading at $15.07, the stock is 1.25% and -7.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 3.36% at the moment leaves the stock 20.03% off its SMA200. ASC registered 189.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.74%, and is 3.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.60% over the week and 4.57% over the month.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) has around 56 employees, a market worth around $633.84M and $445.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.50 and Fwd P/E is 7.97. Profit margin for the company is 30.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 192.05% and -22.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.00%).

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) Analyst Forecasts

Ardmore Shipping Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 413.20% this year

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.63M, and float is at 36.92M with Short Float at 4.85%.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Frontline plc (FRO) that is trading 66.95% up over the past 12 months and Teekay Corporation (TK) that is 72.91% higher over the same period. Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is 141.54% up on the 1-year trading charts.