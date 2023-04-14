Here are the top Institutional holders of Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) shares

Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) is -57.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $7.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CASA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.44% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 74.44% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.15, the stock is -6.16% and -57.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -64.68% off its SMA200. CASA registered -69.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -63.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.53.

The stock witnessed a -67.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.14%, and is -0.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.16% over the week and 13.39% over the month.

Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) has around 1043 employees, a market worth around $110.24M and $286.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.49% and -83.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.20%).

Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Casa Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.80% this year

Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.68M, and float is at 40.65M with Short Float at 3.45%.

Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STYSLINGER WILLIAM C III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STYSLINGER WILLIAM C III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $4.05 per share for a total of $4050.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.65 million shares.

Casa Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that STYSLINGER WILLIAM C III (Director) bought a total of 83,923 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $4.01 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.65 million shares of the CASA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, STYSLINGER WILLIAM C III (Director) acquired 44,000 shares at an average price of $4.38 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 569,213 shares of Casa Systems Inc. (CASA).

Casa Systems Inc. (CASA): Who are the competitors?

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is -3.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.