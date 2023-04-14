Here are the top Institutional holders of Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) shares

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) is -3.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.01 and a high of $30.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GLNG stock was last observed hovering at around $21.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.98% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 23.93% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.06, the stock is 4.79% and -0.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -8.15% off its SMA200. GLNG registered -9.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.27.

The stock witnessed a -0.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.66%, and is 4.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) has around 1703 employees, a market worth around $2.38B and $267.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.71 and Fwd P/E is 7.66. Distance from 52-week low is 10.24% and -28.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Golar LNG Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 671.10% this year

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.20M, and float is at 91.89M with Short Float at 2.59%.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay Corporation (TK) that is trading 72.91% up over the past 12 months and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) that is 141.54% higher over the same period. Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is -15.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.