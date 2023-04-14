Here are the top Institutional holders of Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) shares

Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX: GORO) is -26.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $2.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GORO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 62.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.13, the stock is 12.12% and 2.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 4.63% at the moment leaves the stock -25.83% off its SMA200. GORO registered -52.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.38.

The stock witnessed a 35.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.92%, and is 3.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.56% over the week and 7.63% over the month.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $95.55M and $138.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.83. Profit margin for the company is -4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.80% and -57.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.40%).

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gold Resource Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -167.40% this year

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.40M, and float is at 87.61M with Short Float at 0.74%.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 3.02% up over the past 12 months and Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) that is -0.36% lower over the same period.