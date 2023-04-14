Here are the top Institutional holders of Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) shares

Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) is -13.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.71 and a high of $5.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRTS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.05% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -49.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.99, the stock is 14.25% and 12.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 6.79% at the moment leaves the stock 1.35% off its SMA200. GRTS registered -19.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.19.

The stock witnessed a 15.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.01%, and is 19.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.62% over the week and 8.26% over the month.

Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) has around 233 employees, a market worth around $236.60M and $19.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 74.85% and -48.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-63.30%).

Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) Analyst Forecasts

Gritstone bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.30% this year

Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.89M, and float is at 81.20M with Short Float at 4.49%.

Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.

Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 21.42% up over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 33.42% higher over the same period. Moderna Inc. (MRNA) is 0.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.