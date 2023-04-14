Here are the top Institutional holders of Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) shares

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) is 7.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.57 and a high of $58.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TNL stock was last observed hovering at around $38.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.13% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.65% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -9.06% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.26, the stock is 4.12% and -2.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 2.96% at the moment leaves the stock -1.84% off its SMA200. TNL registered -21.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.21.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.53%, and is 4.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) has around 18200 employees, a market worth around $3.03B and $3.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.21 and Fwd P/E is 6.61. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.95% and -32.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Travel + Leisure Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.90% this year

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.80M, and float is at 75.12M with Short Float at 4.48%.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Insider Activity

A total of 94 insider transactions have happened at Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 73 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHAVY OLIVIER, the company’s. SEC filings show that CHAVY OLIVIER sold 2,650 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $37.51 per share for a total of $99402.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12411.0 shares.

Travel + Leisure Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that HERRERA GEORGE (Director) sold a total of 2,069 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $37.53 per share for $77650.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the TNL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, HERRERA GEORGE (Director) disposed off 786 shares at an average price of $43.52 for $34205.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL).