Here are the top Institutional holders of Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) shares

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) is 18.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.12 and a high of $101.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WIX stock was last observed hovering at around $88.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.6% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.92% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -25.14% lower than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.35, the stock is -2.39% and 0.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 2.93% at the moment leaves the stock 15.10% off its SMA200. WIX registered -5.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$11.78.

The stock witnessed a 2.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.95%, and is -5.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) has around 4590 employees, a market worth around $5.35B and $1.39B in sales. Fwd P/E is 36.58. Profit margin for the company is -30.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.97% and -10.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.40%).

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Analyst Forecasts

Wix.com Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -256.30% this year

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.18M, and float is at 55.36M with Short Float at 6.85%.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -16.61% down over the past 12 months and VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) that is 1.41% higher over the same period. Tucows Inc. (TCX) is -70.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.