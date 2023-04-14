Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM)

Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM) is -13.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.48 and a high of $18.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABCM stock was last observed hovering at around $13.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $14.74 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.77% off the consensus price target high of $20.40 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -7.48% lower than the price target low of $12.57 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.51, the stock is 1.53% and -4.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -10.44% off its SMA200. ABCM registered -28.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.36.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.82%, and is 7.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.60% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Abcam plc (ABCM) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $3.65B and $450.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.25% and -28.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

Abcam plc (ABCM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Abcam plc (ABCM) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Abcam plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -148.90% this year

Abcam plc (ABCM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 228.80M, and float is at 214.28M with Short Float at 0.26%.