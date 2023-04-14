Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC)

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) is 14.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.18 and a high of $95.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESTC stock was last observed hovering at around $54.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.01% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.59% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -18.0% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.00, the stock is 6.16% and 1.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 7.29% at the moment leaves the stock -9.72% off its SMA200. ESTC registered -34.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$25.15.

The stock witnessed a 7.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.21%, and is 10.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.37% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) has around 2966 employees, a market worth around $5.58B and $1.03B in sales. Fwd P/E is 65.77. Profit margin for the company is -24.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.76% and -38.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.30%).

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Analyst Forecasts

Elastic N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.40% this year

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.05M, and float is at 78.04M with Short Float at 4.48%.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Elastic N.V. (ESTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kulkarni Ashutosh, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Kulkarni Ashutosh sold 12,098 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $58.28 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Elastic N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Moorjani Janesh (CFO & COO) sold a total of 3,956 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $58.28 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the ESTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Herzog Carolyn (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 2,153 shares at an average price of $58.28 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 87,995 shares of Elastic N.V. (ESTC).