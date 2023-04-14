Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is 4.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $410.87 and a high of $571.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HUM stock was last observed hovering at around $532.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.21%.

Currently trading at $535.26, the stock is 6.51% and 7.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 6.63% off its SMA200. HUM registered 18.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.79.

The stock witnessed a 11.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.57%, and is 3.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.51% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Humana Inc. (HUM) has around 67100 employees, a market worth around $66.47B and $92.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.29 and Fwd P/E is 16.75. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.27% and -6.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

Humana Inc. (HUM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.60% this year

Humana Inc. (HUM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 125.64M, and float is at 124.71M with Short Float at 1.28%.

Humana Inc. (HUM) Insider Activity

A total of 123 insider transactions have happened at Humana Inc. (HUM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 64 and purchases happening 59 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BROUSSARD BRUCE D, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that BROUSSARD BRUCE D sold 17,575 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $505.85 per share for a total of $8.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70040.0 shares.

Humana Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Huval Timothy S. (Chief Administrative Officer) sold a total of 2,628 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $510.30 per share for $1.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4968.0 shares of the HUM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Ventura Joseph C (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 2,048 shares at an average price of $507.97 for $1.04 million. The insider now directly holds 4,256 shares of Humana Inc. (HUM).

Humana Inc. (HUM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading -2.09% down over the past 12 months and Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) that is -2.83% lower over the same period. Chubb Limited (CB) is -7.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.