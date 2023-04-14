Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) is 66.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.81 and a high of $9.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MUX stock was last observed hovering at around $9.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33%.

Currently trading at $9.76, the stock is 16.41% and 35.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing 3.50% at the moment leaves the stock 90.41% off its SMA200. MUX registered 20.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 176.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.89.

The stock witnessed a 32.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.23%, and is 5.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.68% over the week and 5.81% over the month.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) has around 520 employees, a market worth around $470.53M and $110.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -73.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 247.33% and 0.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.20%).

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Analyst Forecasts

McEwen Mining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.10% this year

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.05M, and float is at 39.07M with Short Float at 4.30%.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 3.02% up over the past 12 months and First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) that is -42.09% lower over the same period. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is 56.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.